J&K Government cracks whip on private practice of doctors, paramedics

Srinagar, Aug 12: The government Friday cracked a whip on the private practice of doctors and paramedic staff during official hours.
The order in this regard was issued by the Principal Secretary of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
As per the order, the doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to restrain from private practice during duty hours in health institutions and warned of “strict action” in case of any violation.
The government also sought monthly reports from the Head of the Departments (HoDs) with the direction not to allow any doctor borne on the establishment of the H&ME Department to indulge in malpractices, resulting in loss of government exchequer and weakening of public services.
“It has been observed that certain doctors borne on the establishment of the H&ME Department are indulging in private practices during the official hours as well as while they are on duty rosters in the government health institutions,” the government order reads.
The order reads that it violated the Civil Services Conduct Rules as well as various guidelines issued from time to time. “It also goes against the ethics of public service for which the doctors have been appointed by the government,” the order reads.
It said that certain doctors were recommending medical intervention in their private clinics instead of attending the patients in government health institutions where they are posted.
“This results in loss of public exchequer under Ayushman Bharat and SEHAT scheme tantamount to offence under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the government said. The government said that it was to be construed as misconduct and violation of Civil Services Conduct Rules.
It said that some doctors do not remain available at their places of posting in case any emergency arises but indulge in o private practice in other towns and cities.
The government said that the doctors who were skipping their duties and indulging in private practices in other places were also being viewed very seriously. The H&ME Department on Thursday barred five medicos from undertaking private practice to put a halt on the referrals from the government to private hospitals.
Also, an inquiry was ordered by the government against five doctors to remove the lid on the illegal practice which was impacting the implementation of treatment under important health schemes including PMJAY and SEHAT.