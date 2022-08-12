J&K Government cracks whip on private practice of doctors, paramedics

The order reads that it violated the Civil Services Conduct Rules as well as various guidelines issued from time to time. “It also goes against the ethics of public service for which the doctors have been appointed by the government,” the order reads.

It said that certain doctors were recommending medical intervention in their private clinics instead of attending the patients in government health institutions where they are posted.

“This results in loss of public exchequer under Ayushman Bharat and SEHAT scheme tantamount to offence under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the government said. The government said that it was to be construed as misconduct and violation of Civil Services Conduct Rules.