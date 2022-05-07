J&K govt fails to fix pay anomalies of non-gazetted employees at newly set up GMCs

The aggrieved employees posted as Vocational Counselors, Storekeepers, Health Inspectors, Audio and Video Technicians etc at the Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri GMCs in 2017 told Greater Kashmir that the department had been dilly-dallying over fixing their pay scales at par with GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu for unknown reasons. The issue has been repeatedly taken up with the higher ups but to no avail even as the various committees set up by the department also failed to address the issue, the aggrieved employees said.

"We are still stuck at level 4 which should ideally have been level 6 as compared to GMC Jammu and level 7 as compared to GMC Srinagar. The GMC Principals had been asked for their recommendations in this regard, but to no avail," an aggrieved employee posted as Vocational Counselor at one of the GMCs told Greater Kashmir on the condition of anonymity.

Another aggrieved employee posted as Storekeeper at a GMC said they had been kept in the level 2 pay scale instead of the ideal level 5 or 6.

As per the aggrieved employees, Medical Social Workers at the five newly set up GMCs have been kept in pay level 4 while as the same posts at GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu are availing pay level 6 and 7 "leading to a salary deficit of Rs 15,000" as per an employee.

The employees pointed out that at the time of establishment of the medical colleges, the then cabinet vide its order no.175/11/2017 dated October 3, 2017, accorded sanction to the creation of 3375 posts for the establishment of five new Government Medical Colleges in J&K and accordingly, H&ME notified the posts, 675 each for GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, GMC Rajouri, GMC Doda and GMC and Kathua.