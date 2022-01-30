J&K govt reduces weekend COVID lockdown by seven hours
Srinagar, Jan 30: Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday reduced weekly lockdown duration from 64 to 57 hours even as educational institutions shall continue to be shut for physical class work.
“There shall also be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 9.00 PM to Monday 6.00AM,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in his capacity of Chairman State Executive Committee.
The had recently imposed a 64-hour weekend lockdown from 2pm Friday till 6am Monday.
Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force in all districts from 9 pm to 6 am with complete restriction on non-essential movement.
Educational institutions including colleges, schools, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching centres for civil services and engineering or NEET shall continue to adopt online medium of teaching and shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only.