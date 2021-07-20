J&K govt sets up Special Task Force to eliminate single use plastic

Srinagar July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday constituted an eight-member Special Task Force headed by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta for "elimination of Single Use Plastic and addressing the issue of plastic pollution" in the Union territory.

As per an order issued to this effect by the General Administration Department, the other seven members of the task force are Chairman J&K Pollution Control Committee and Administrative Secretaries of departments of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Industries and Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, School Education, Higher Education and Forest, Ecology and Environment.

The terms of reference of the task force will be:, to prepare a comprehensive Action Plan for implementation of provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, and

enforcement of the ban on single use plastic items, organize regular meetings of State Level Monitoring Committee for purpose of monitoring of implementation of

the PWM Rules, 2016, further strengthen Urban Local Bodies and Gram Panchayats for fulfilling responsibilities cost under PWM

Rules, 2016, leverage funds available under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 for development of waste management infrastructure to mitigate plastic pollution in J&K, effectively strategize the implementation of SRO 231

dated 26-03-2019, for banning Single Use Plastic (SUP) in J &K, mobilize and build a strong public movement for elimination of SUP with wider public participation including educational institutions (Schools, Colleges, Universities etc.) NCC, NSS, Scouts, Youth Clubs, Eco clubs, opinion makers and Voluntary Organizations through Urban Local Bodies and encourage and incentivize the industry involved in the manufacture of eco-friendly biodegradable substitutes for SUP.