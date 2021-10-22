J&K logs 108 new COVID cases, no new death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 108 fresh COVID-19 cases- 87 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31, 494 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429—2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,26,195 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 52 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 870 active cases in J&K—140 in Jammu and 730 in Kashmir.