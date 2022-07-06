J&K logs 113 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, July 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 113 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 455475 while there was no death due to the virus during the time, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 64 cases were reported from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir. The death toll stands at 4757 in J&K-2332 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.
A total of 67 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours-67 in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir valley taking the recoveries to 450124.
Presently, there are 594 active cases in J&K-403 in Jammu and 191 in Kashmir.