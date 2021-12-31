J&K logs 123 new COVID cases, two deaths

Srinagar, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases- 65 in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu-even as one new death each was reported in Kashmir and Jammu in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,41,290 while the death toll jumped to 4,528-2,329 in Kashmir and 2,199 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,35,425 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 78 in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,337 active cases in J&K- 915 in Kashmir and 422 in Jammu.