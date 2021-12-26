J&K logs 124 new COVID cases, two deaths

Srinagar, 26: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 124 new COVID-19 cases- 93 in Kashmir and 31 in Jammu-even as one new death each was reported in Kashmir and Jammu in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,40,722 while the death toll jumped to 4,523-2,326 in Kashmir and 2,197 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,34,849 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 127 in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,350 active cases in J&K- 995 in Kashmir and 355 in Jammu.