J&K logs 131 fresh cases; 89% cases from Kashmir alone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 131 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which 89 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.
As per the official figures, out of all cases 117 cases were reported from Kashmir and 14 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 476175.
The number of active cases has reached to 2293 including 411 in Jammu and 1882 in Kashmir.
The death toll has remained static at 4779--2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.
Moreover, 435 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 51 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 469103.
As per the district wise breakup, Baramulla district has recorded 37 cases, highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases has reached 758.
Srinagar district has reported 24 cases while the number of active cases in the district is 561. The Jammu district has reported seven cases.
Meanwhile Kupwara district reported 17 cases, Budgam 12, Anantnag reported four cases, Kulgam district reported one case while four cases were reported from Bandipora and three cases were reported from Pulwama district.
Ganderbal district reported 15 cases. However, no fresh cases were reported from Shopian district.
Kishtwar district has reported five cases while one case each was reported from Doda and Kathua districts. However, no fresh cases were reported from Udhampur, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.
Notably, the J&K government has made wearing of face masks mandatory in all the districts and has cautioned the heads of the health institutions to speed up testing facilities as well.