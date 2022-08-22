J&K logs 131 fresh cases; 89% cases from Kashmir alone

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 131 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of which 89 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.

As per the official figures, out of all cases 117 cases were reported from Kashmir and 14 cases were reported from Jammu division, taking the tally to 476175.

The number of active cases has reached to 2293 including 411 in Jammu and 1882 in Kashmir.

The death toll has remained static at 4779--2347 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

Moreover, 435 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 51 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division thereby taking the total recoveries to 469103.