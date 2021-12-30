Health
J&K logs 139 new COVID cases, one death
Presently, there are 1,294 active cases in J&K- 912 in Kashmir and 382 in Jammu.
Srinagar, 30: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases- 102 in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu-even as one new death was reported in Jammu in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,41,167 while the death toll jumped to 4,526-2,328 in Kashmir and 2,198 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,35,347 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 120 in the last 24 hours.
