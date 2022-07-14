J&K logs 165 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 165 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 456456 while there was no death due to the virus during the time, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, 112 cases were reported from Jammu division and 53 from Kashmir. The death toll stands at 4758 in J&K-2333 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.
A total of 119 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours-75 in Jammu division and 44 in Kashmir valley taking the recoveries to 450883.
Presently, there are 815 active cases in J&K-503 in Jammu and 312 in Kashmir.