Presently, there are 1,498 active cases in J&K- 939 in Kashmir and 559 in Jammu.

J&K logs 178 new COVID cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

A health workers collects swab sample for COVID-19 testing taken from a tourist at Tangmarg on way to tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Mubashir Khan/ GK File