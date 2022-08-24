J&K logs 259 fresh COVID cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday recorded 259 fresh cases of COVID-19 of which 91 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.
As per the official figures, of the 259 cases, 238 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 21 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,76,703.
The number of active cases has reached 2169 including 1785 in the Kashmir division and 384 in the Jammu division.
The death toll has remained static at 4779 – 2432 in the Kashmir division and 2347 in the Jammu division.
Meanwhile, 303 COVID-19 infected persons have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 278 from the Kashmir division and 25 from the Jammu division, taking the total recoveries to 4,69,755.
As per the district-wise breakup, Srinagar district has recorded 74 cases, the highest among all the districts across J&K while the number of active cases in the district has reached 600.
Baramulla district has reported 62 cases while the number of active cases in the district is 602.
Jammu district reported nine cases.
Meanwhile, Kupwara district reported six cases, Budgam 49, Anantnag 13, Kulgam three while nine cases were reported from Bandipora and 21 from Pulwama district. One case was reported from the Shopian district. However, no fresh cases were reported from the Ganderbal district.
Kishtwar, Samba, and Rajouri districts reported one case each while two cases were reported from Udhampur and seven cases from Ramban district.
However, no fresh cases were reported from Doda, Kathua, Poonch, and Reasi districts.