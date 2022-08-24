J&K logs 259 fresh COVID cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday recorded 259 fresh cases of COVID-19 of which 91 percent cases were reported from Kashmir alone.

As per the official figures, of the 259 cases, 238 cases were reported from the Kashmir division and 21 from the Jammu division, taking the overall tally to 4,76,703.

The number of active cases has reached 2169 including 1785 in the Kashmir division and 384 in the Jammu division.