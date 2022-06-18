J&K logs 27 fresh Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, June 18: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday logged 27 new COVID-19 cases however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.
As per officials, the overall case tally has reached 454469 on Saturday after the detection of 27 fresh cases in last 24 hours, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4752, officials said.
They said that 19 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and eight from Kashmir taking the overall tally to 454469 —166630 in Jammu division and 287838 in Kashmir.
The death toll remains unchanged at 4752—2328 in Jammu and 2424 in Kashmir. A total of 449576 people have recovered from the disease so far including 10 recoveries in the last 24 hours.