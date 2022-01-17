J&K logs 2,827 new COVID cases, five fresh deaths in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 17: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a single day spike of 2827 new COVID-19 cases- 1734 in Kashmir and 1093 in Jammu-even as five new deaths were reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 362200 while the death toll jumped to 4,572-2,346 in Kashmir and 2,226 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 339700 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 777 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 17928-Jammu and 7185 in Jammu and 10743 in Kashmir.