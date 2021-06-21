J&K logs 362 fresh COVID-19 infections, 10 fatalities in 24 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 362 new COVID-19 infections 10 virus attributed deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said.

They said 101 cases were reported from Jammu and 261 from Kashmir, taking the total infection count to 312156.

Regarding deaths, the officials said that three were reported from Jammu and seven from Kashmir, taking the total fatality count to 4262, as per news agency GNS.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 79 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 37, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 22, Anantnag 44, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 18, Shopian 2, Jammu 9, Udhampur 10, Rajouri 15, Doda 27, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 8, Poonch 9, Ramban 13 and Reasi 8.

Moreover, they said, 1224 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—264 from Jammu Division and 960 from Kashmir. 300135 patients have recovered so far, leaving active cases at 7759—2876 in Jammu and 4883 in Kashmir.

One new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 25 in J&K.