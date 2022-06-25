J&K logs 65 new COVID cases

Srinagar, 25: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday logged 65 new COVID-19 cases however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.
As per the officials, 46 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 19 from Kashmir taking the overall tally to 454742 —166801 in Jammu division and 287941 in Kashmir. Regarding the district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, Jammu reported 38 cases, Srinagar reported 18 cases, Samba reported 05 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases each, Baramulla and Poonch reported 01 case each, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The death toll remains unchanged at 4755—2330 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir. A total of 449693 people have recovered from the disease so far including 21 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
On the vaccination front, a total of 8,262 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,32,33,291.