J&K logs 65 new COVID cases

As per the officials, 46 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 19 from Kashmir taking the overall tally to 454742 —166801 in Jammu division and 287941 in Kashmir. Regarding the district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, Jammu reported 38 cases, Srinagar reported 18 cases, Samba reported 05 cases, Udhampur reported 02 cases each, Baramulla and Poonch reported 01 case each, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.