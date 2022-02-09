J&K logs 681 new COVID cases, four fresh deaths in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 9: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded a single-day spike of 681 new COVID-19 cases- 322 in Kashmir and 359 in Jammu-even as four new deaths were reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,48,786 while the death toll jumped to 4,732-2,416 in Kashmir and 2,316 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 4,33,824 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 2,805 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 10,230-3,647 in Jammu and 6,583 in Kashmir.