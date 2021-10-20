J&K logs 78 COVID cases, one death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 20: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases- 66 in Kashmir and 12 in Jammu while one new death has been reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,299 while the death toll has risen to 4,429—2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,26,070 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 80 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 800 active cases in J&K—127 in Jammu and 673 in Kashmir.