J&K logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 9: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases-69 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,434 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,24,908 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 81 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,100 active cases in J&K—296 in Jammu and 804 in Kashmir.