J&K logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,434 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,24,908 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 81 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,100 active cases in J&K—296 in Jammu and 804 in Kashmir.