J&K logs 83 new COVID cases

Srinagar, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday logged 83 new COVID-19 cases however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.
As per the officials, 59 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu and 24 from Kashmir taking the overall tally to 455089.
Regarding the district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, Jammu reported 49 cases, Srinagar 19, Kathua three, two cases each were reported from Samba, Poonch, Udhampur and Baramulla while one case each was reported from Rajouri, Budgam, Kulgam and Kupwara.
The death toll remains unchanged at 4756—2331 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir. A total of 449840 people have recovered from the disease so far including 37 recoveries in the last 24 hours.