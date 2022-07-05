J&K logs 84 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar, July 5: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 455475 while there was no death due to the virus during the time, officials said.
They said that 64 cases were reported from Jammu division and 20 from Kashmir division.
A total of 4757 people have succumbed to the virus-2332 in Jammu and 2425 in Kashmir.
As per officials, 67 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours-67 in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir Valley. So far 450124 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 594-403 in Jammu and 191 in Kashmir.