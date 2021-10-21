J&K logs 87 new COVID cases, no new death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 21: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 87 fresh COVID-19 cases- 74 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,386 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429—2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,26,143 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 73 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 814 active cases in J&K—130 in Jammu and 684 in Kashmir.