J&K logs 91 new COVID cases, one death
Presently, there are 1,296 active cases in J&K- 949 in Kashmir and 347 in Jammu.
Srinagar, 28: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases- 59 in Kashmir and 32 in Jammu-even as one new death was reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,40,924 while the death toll jumped to 4,525-2,328 in Kashmir and 2,197 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,35,103 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 127 in the last 24 hours.
