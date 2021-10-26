J&K logs 97 COVID cases, one death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 26: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases- 82 in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu while one new death has been reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,795 while the death toll has risen to 4,431—2,176 in Jammu and 2,255 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,26,510 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 77 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 854 active cases in J&K—124 in Jammu and 730 in Kashmir.