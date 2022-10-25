J&K NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission has released ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System titled ‘JK e –Sahaj’, an electronic system for automation of hospital administration in different types of facilities including tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some new type of PHCs.

In first phase of implementation 585 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) and 104 Centralized Health Helpline for outbound calling.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, followed by Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu, Government Dental College, Srinagar , Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar and GMC Kathua.