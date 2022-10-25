J&K NHM releases ranking of Public Health facilities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission has released ranking of public health facilities on Hospital Management Information System titled ‘JK e –Sahaj’, an electronic system for automation of hospital administration in different types of facilities including tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some new type of PHCs.
In first phase of implementation 585 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) and 104 Centralized Health Helpline for outbound calling.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, followed by Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu, Government Dental College, Srinagar , Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar and GMC Kathua.
In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been clinched by DH Samba followed by DH Poonch, DH Bandipora , Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and DH Kulgam.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), first rank has been clinched by CHC Seer, followed by CHC Bijbehara, CHC Yaripora and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Jammu and CHC Kreeri.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCS, first rank has been clinched by PHC Kakapora followed by PHC Aishmuqam, PHC Zadibal, PHC Mattan and PHC Boniyar.
Pertinently, the ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record) and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of September 2022, on real time basis. The detailed list of facilities is shared on NHM website.