J&K NHM releases ranking of public health facilities for February

Jammu: National Health Mission, J&K, today released the ranking of public health facilities on the Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of February 2023.
In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.
In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, GMC Baramulla, AH GMC Rajouri, and GMC Doda. The bottom five in this category included SMHS GMC Srinagar, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Srinagar and GMC Kathua.
In the category of District Hospitals, first rank has been secured by DH Shopian followed by DH Reasi, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; DH Samba and DH JLNM, Srinagar. The bottom five in this category included DH Kishtwar, DH Handwara, DH Pulwama, DH Ramban and DH Ganderbal.
In the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), CHC Ramgarh bagged first rank followed by CHC Zainpora, CHC Dooru EH Vijaypur and CHC Seer. The bottom five in this category included CHC Darhal, CHC Magam, CHC Zachaldara, CHC Thatri and CHC Tral.
In the category of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and UPHCs, first rank has been clinched by PHC Achabal followed by PHC Mattan, PHC Kakapora, PHC Srigfwara and PHC Aishmuqam. The bottom five in this category included UPHC Sangam, PHC Thakrakote, PHC Teetwal, PHC Massu and PHC Machil.
JK e-sahaj (Electronic System for Automation of Hospital Administration J&K) initiative was formally launched in November 2022 as part of Jashn-e-Sehat, by the Lieutenant Governor, J&K, for different types of facilities i.e. Tertiary care, District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and some New Type PHCs. JK E -Sahaj has been integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS), 104 Centralised Health Helpline for outbound calling and RCH portal of MoHFW, Government of India.
The ranking has been done on the basis of registration, conversion of EMR (Electronic Medical Record), and patient feedback uploaded on the portal of JK e Sahaj for the month of February 2023, on a real-time time basis. The detailed list of facilities has been shared on the NHM website.