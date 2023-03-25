J&K NHM releases ranking of public health facilities for February

Jammu: National Health Mission, J&K, today released the ranking of public health facilities on the Hospital Management Information System (JK e Sahaj) for the month of February 2023.

In the first phase of implementation, 578 facilities have been covered under this initiative and will be further extended to other facilities in a phased manner.

In the category of Associated Hospitals of Government Medical Colleges, the first rank has been clinched by Chest Disease Hospital Jammu followed by Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Jammu, GMC Baramulla, AH GMC Rajouri, and GMC Doda. The bottom five in this category included SMHS GMC Srinagar, Kashmir Nursing Home, Srinagar, Children Hospital Bemina, Srinagar, Psychiatric Disease Hospital, Srinagar and GMC Kathua.