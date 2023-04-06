J&K registers 58 new COVID cases

Srinagar: The COVID-19 infections continue to rise in J&K with 58 fresh cases reported on Thursday.

With Thursday’s tally, the overall number of active cases has gone up to 238.

As per the officials, of the 58 new cases, 35 were from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu division.

The total number of active cases in J&K are 238 including 177 from Kashmir division and 61 from Jammu division.