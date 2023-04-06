J&K registers 58 new COVID cases

Srinagar: The COVID-19 infections continue to rise in J&K with 58 fresh cases reported on Thursday.
With Thursday’s tally, the overall number of active cases has gone up to 238.
As per the officials, of the 58 new cases, 35 were from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu division.
The total number of active cases in J&K are 238 including 177 from Kashmir division and 61 from Jammu division.
Of the new 58 cases, 14 are from Srinagar, seven Budgam, six Kulgam, three Pulwama, two each from Baramulla and Bandipora, and one in Shopian in Kashmir division and 12 in Jammu, four in Samba, two in Ramban, and one each in Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, and Poonch in Jammu division.
Also, 3116 COVID-19 tests were conducted in J&K in the last 24 hours.
Recently, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) asked the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase the COVID-19 testing across Kashmir.