J&K registers significant decline in infant mortality: NHM J&K

The IMR has decreased from 20 to 17 in a single year much better than the national average of IMR which stands at 28 as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2020 report released by Registrar General of India (RGI-SRS) today, an official handout said.

The IMR is an important health indicator which shows number of deaths of children up to one year of age per 1000 live births.

"The National Health Mission (NHM) with the active support of entire Health and Medical Education Department has put persistent & tireless efforts to provide essential neonatal care at Government health institutions across the Union Territory, " the government handout said.

It said that "one of the comprehensive measures in this regard includes an action plan devised by Health & Medical Education Department with support from Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare & Norway India Partnership Initiative in the form of Road Map for reducing IMR in the J&K UT in line with India Newborn Action Plan (INAP)".