J&K reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

As per the data, 24 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 76 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,320 while the death remains unchanged at 4,422—2,173 in Jammu and 2,249 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,23,510 patients have recovered from the disease including the 132 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,388 active cases in J&K-1,089 in Kashmir and 299 in Jammu.