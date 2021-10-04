Health
J&K reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours
Srinagar, Oct 4: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 100 fresh COVID-19 cases-78 in Kashmir and 22 in Jammu however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,29,887 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,24,308 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,157 active cases in J&K—264 in Jammu and 893 in Kashmir.