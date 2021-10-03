J&K reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,29,787 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,24,164 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 195 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,201 active cases in J&K—269 in Jammu and 932 in Kashmir.covid