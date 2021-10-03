Health
J&K reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours
Presently, there are 1,201 active cases in J&K—269 in Jammu and 932 in Kashmir.
Srinagar, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases-81 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,29,787 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,24,164 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 195 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
