A staffer at Islamia College of Science and Commerce in Srinagar receives COVID-19 jab ahead of reopening of educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.Mubashir Khan/GK File
J&K reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Presently, there are 1,201 active cases in J&K—269 in Jammu and 932 in Kashmir.
Srinagar, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases-81 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has effectively risen to 3,29,787 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,24,164 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 195 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,201 active cases in J&K—269 in Jammu and 932 in Kashmir.

