J&K reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar July 26: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 102 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh death was reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 82 were reported in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,759 while the death toll has risen to 4,375.

A total of 3,15,184 have already recovered from the disease including the 189 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.