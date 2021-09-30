J&K reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 26 were reported from Jammu division and 84 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,430 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4422—2173 in Jammu and 2249 in Kashmir.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 153 patients have recovered in J&K taking the total recoveries to 3,23,663 while active cases stand at 1345—299 in Jammu and 1046 in Kashmir.