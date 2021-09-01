J&K reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality in Kashmir

Of the fresh cases, 94 cases were reported in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,25,529 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,409.

A total of 3,19,801 have already recovered from the disease including the 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,309 active virus cases in J&K- 1,014 in Kashmir and 305 in Jammu.