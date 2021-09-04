J&K reports 116 new Covid cases, 1 death in a day

Officials said 168 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 26 from Jammu division and 142 from Kashmir division while 116 new cases, 31 from Jammu division and 85 from Kashmir division were reported.



One patient succumbed in Kashmir division as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,410.



A total of 45 cases of black fungus have also been reported from here till date.



So far, 325,830 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 320,093 have recovered.



Total number of active cases is 1,327 out of which 271 are from Jammu division and 1,056 are from Kashmir division.