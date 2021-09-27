Health

J&K reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

As of Sunday, there are 1,513 active cases in J&K-1,232 in Kashmir and 281 in Jammu.
An official urges people through a loudspeaker to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow the disease protocol amid a rise in daily infections in Srinagar, in city centre Lal Chowk on Saturday September 25, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
Srinagar, Sept 27: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases however no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the data, 55 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,125 while the death remains unchanged at 4,422—2,173 in Jammu and 2,249 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,23,190 patients have recovered from the disease including the 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

