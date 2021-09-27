J&K reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

As per the data, 55 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,125 while the death remains unchanged at 4,422—2,173 in Jammu and 2,249 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,23,190 patients have recovered from the disease including the 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, there are 1,513 active cases in J&K-1,232 in Kashmir and 281 in Jammu.