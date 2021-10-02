J&K reports 124 COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 32 were reported from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,685 while the death toll has risen to 4424—2174 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 168 patients have recovered in J&K taking the total recoveries to 3,23,969 while active cases stand at 1,294—293 in Jammu and 1001 in Kashmir.