J&K reports 127 COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 127 fresh COVID-19 cases-73 in Kashmir and 54 in Jammu while two new deaths have been reported in Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,118 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2174 in Jammu and 2252 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,24,627 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 134 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,065 active cases in J&K—279 in Jammu and 786 in Kashmir.