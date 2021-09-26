J&K reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

As per data, 23 of the cases were reported from Jammu division and 104 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,008.

The overall death toll has risen to 4,422—2,173 in Jammu and 2,249 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,23,072 patients have recovered from the disease including the 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



As of Sunday, there are 1,514 active cases in J&K-1,274 in Kashmir and 240 in Jammu.