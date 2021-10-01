Health

J&K reports 133 COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Of the 3,29,563 infected in J&K so far, 3,23,801have already recovered.
A health worker administers a COVID-19 jab to a man in Srinagar's Lal Chowk amid a rise in the daily reported cases in the district.Mubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 133 fresh COVID-19 cases while one new death due to the virus was reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from Jammu division and 97 from Kashmir valley, taking the case tally to 3,29,563 while the death toll has risen to 4423—2173 in Jammu and 2250 in Kashmir.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 138 patients have recovered in J&K taking the total recoveries to 3,23,801 while active cases stand at 1339—308 in Jammu and 1041 in Kashmir.

