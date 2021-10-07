J&K reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 127 fresh COVID-19 cases-75 in Kashmir and 59 in Jammu however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,30,252 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,426—2,174 in Jammu and 2,252 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,24,736 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 109 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 1,090 active cases in J&K—317 in Jammu and 773 in Kashmir.