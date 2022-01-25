J&K reports 14 fresh COVID deaths, record 6,570 new cases

Srinagar, Jan 25: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded the highest ever single-day spike of 6570 new COVID-19 cases- 5015 in Kashmir and 1555 in Jammu-even as seven new deaths each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,09,166 while the death toll jumped to 4,627-2,367 in Kashmir and 2,260 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 357163 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 3789 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 47,376-13,812 in Jammu and 33,564 in Kashmir.