J&K reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 114 days; one death

Srinagar, Jul 13: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 114 days, even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.
As per data, 51 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 3,18,991.
The lone death due to the virus was reported from Jammu division, taking the fatality count to 4,358.
A total of 416 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—226 from Jammu Division and 190 from Kashmir valley in last 24 hours.
Overall, a total of 3,12,198 people have recovered while 4358 people have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 2435 in J&K—1050 in Jammu and 1385 in the valley.
According to news agency GNS, today's is the lowest single-day spike in the virus cases in the last 114 days.