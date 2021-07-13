J&K reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 114 days; one death

Srinagar, Jul 13: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 114 days, even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

As per data, 51 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 3,18,991.



The lone death due to the virus was reported from Jammu division, taking the fatality count to 4,358.