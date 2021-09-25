Health

J&K reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Presently, there are 1,563 active cases in the UT—256 in Jammu and 1,307 in Kashmir.
A health worker administers a COVID-19 jab to a man in Srinagar's Lal Chowk amid a rise in the daily reported cases in the district, on Wednesday September 22, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Sept 25: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 35 were reported in Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 3,28,881.

The overall death toll has risen to 4,421—2,173 in Jammu and 2,248 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,22,897 patients have recovered from the disease including the 184 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,563 active cases in the UT—256 in Jammu and 1,307 in Kashmir.

