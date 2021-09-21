J&K reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 24 were reported from Jammu division and 121 from Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 56 new cases, followed by Budgam with 19.

There are 1,450 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 3,22,345, the officials said.

There were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir at present, they added.