J&K reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Presently, there are 1,605 active cases in J&K—253 in Jammu and 1,352 in Kashmir.
A health worker vaccinates a local during a COVID vaccination drive in Srinagar, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Sept 24: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and death in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 28 were reported in Jammu division and 120 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 3,28,738.

The overall death toll has risen to 4,420—2,172 in Jammu and 2,248 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,22,713 patients have recovered from the disease including the 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,605 active cases in the UT—253 in Jammu and 1,352 in Kashmir.

