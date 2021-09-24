J&K reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 28 were reported in Jammu division and 120 from Kashmir valley, taking the total case tally to 3,28,738.

The overall death toll has risen to 4,420—2,172 in Jammu and 2,248 in Kashmir.

A total of 3,22,713 patients have recovered from the disease including the 159 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,605 active cases in the UT—253 in Jammu and 1,352 in Kashmir.

