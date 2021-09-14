J&K reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, no fresh death in last 24 hours

Of the fresh cases, 138 cases were reported in Kashmir and 12 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,27,140 while the death remains unchanged at 4,414.

A total of 3,21,401 have already recovered from the disease including the 72 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,325 active virus cases in J&K- 1,100 in Kashmir and 225 in Jammu.cvid