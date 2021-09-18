J&K reports 152 new COVID-19 cases, no death in last 24 hours

Srinagar Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 115 cases were reported in Kashmir and 37 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,27,773while the death remains unchanged at 4,416.
A total of 3,21,878 have already recovered from the disease including the 113 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,479 active virus cases in J&K- 1,241 in Kashmir and 231 in Jammu.