Health
J&K reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
Presently, there are a total of 1,440 active virus cases in J&K- 1,199 in Kashmir and 241 in Jammu.
Srinagar Sept 17: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh fatality has been reported in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
Of the fresh cases, 133 cases were reported in Kashmir and 22 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,27,621while the death remains unchanged at 4,416.
A total of 3,21,765 have already recovered from the disease including the 135 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
